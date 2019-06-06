Plans for a 150-bed luxury golf club hotel approved on the outskirts of Hartlepool

A proposal for a for a huge 150-bed luxury golf resort hotel have been teed up by councillors.

Stockton Council’s Planning Committee were unanimous in their decision to green light the plans for the Wynyard Hotel and Sporting Academy.

The decision means that Wynyard Golf Club can now build a 150-bed, three-storey golf resort hotel on the club’s grounds complete with restaurant, conference facilities, crèche, health club, gymnasium and spa.

The plans and layouts had been drawn up by Jomast Developments, a company which shares a director with Wynyard Golf Club in Stuart Monk.

Drawings depicting the layout of the development revealed on-site accommodation for workers, a golf academy, driving range and landscaping together with alterations to the golf course layout and a new lake.

The plans show the complex being constructed at the southernmost part of the existing golf course with an entrance driveway dramatically bringing guests towards the hotel from Wellington Drive.

An emergency access route will also connect onto Wynyard Road.

In 2017, plans were approved for a smaller 50-bed hotel and 44 homes on the same site.

Stockton Council’s planning officers told the councillors that, with permission for the site already agreed in principle, members were only being asked to consider specific “reserved matters” regarding the larger hotel.

These included issues such as proposed landscaping, layout of the course and the public footpath to the rear of Davison Close.

But it meant that a number of objections submitted by a number of Wynyard residents regarding the proposed use of the site and traffic implications had been agreed previously and could not be considered.

“So basically we either get a small hotel with 40 houses or a big hotel?” asked Committee chair, Cllr Norma Stephenson.

“With a sports academy,” added the planning officer.

With no questions or representations made by members of the public, it went to a vote.

All members raised their hands to give the plans the go-ahead.

The committee heard that, with both applications now approved, it was up to the club to decide with which to proceed.

James Cain, Local Democracy Reporting Service