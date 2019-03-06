Plans given the go-ahead for new 13-home development in Hartlepool

Plans have been given the green light for a new 13-home development to be built in Hartlepool.

Councillors on Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved proposals to demolish existing buildings and build 13 new homes at a site at Glebe Farm in Palace Row in Hart.

The plans had previously been approved by Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee in 2017 but were shelved due to the applicant being unable to pay the developer contributions.

However, the applicant Brett Wilkinson has again come forward with the plans and after talks with the council has agreed to pay developer contributions in full.

In total four objections had been received to the plans, raising issues that there was no need for additional housing in the area and the village is not big enough to deal with the impact on schools and traffic.

However, the plans had been recommended for approval by planning officers prior to the meeting, before being subsequently backed by councillors on the committee.

Ryan Cowley, senior planning officer at the council, said: “It is considered on balance, subject to planning conditions and developer contributions, the proposed development is acceptable in respect of all round material planning considerations.

“It therefore constitutes a sustainable form of development.”

The plans also include developer contributions of £3,250 for sport facilities for Hart Primary School, £15,467 for play facilities adjacent to the school and £3,042.77 for maintenance of the playing pitch.

There will also be contributions of £741.26 for tennis courts at Town Moor, Headland, £38,376.45 for primary school provision in the area and £25,101 for secondary school provision.

A design and access statement previously submitted by the applicant states the plans would provide a benefit to the area.

It said: “The structures are to be in keeping and in scale with their location and will be sensitively looked at in reference to their relationship to the countryside.

“The site offers an excellent opportunity for new housing development which helps to meet the future housing needs of the authority.”

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service