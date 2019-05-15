Plans submitted for 36-home development on Hartlepool field

Plans have been unveiled for 36 new affordable homes to be built in a village on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted by Gus Robinson Developments Ltd to build the development featuring 36 affordable housing units on a vacant field off Station Road in Greatham.

A new internal access road would also be formed off Station Road to serve the proposed development.

A planning statement submitted by planning agent George F. White on behalf of the applicant states the housing development would have numerous benefits to the area and help meet demands.

It said: “The scheme will deliver 36 affordable houses in a highly sustainable location, with excellent links to a range of services and facilities and the principle of developing the site for residential uses has formally been established by the council.

“The need for the affordable housing is well documented, being identified as a key issue in the Hartlepool Borough Local Plan.

“This need has been generated by a historic loss of stock, increasing number of newly formed households requiring affordable housing and the difficulty in obtaining mortgages.

“The scheme will make a significant contribution to the supply of affordable housing in an area where there is identified need; and there would be no adverse impacts on the environment.”

The plans state there would be seven two bed bungalows, 20 three bed houses, and nine four bed houses, and there would be 89 car parking spaces created across the development.

The planning statement said: “The site is to be developed to comprise rent-to-buy properties which will provide low cost housing for the region.

“100% of the housing being delivered through the development proposals is affordable.”

The last use of the land was agricultural but a previous application for the site had been granted outline planning consent in 2015 for 29 homes on the site, but the application has now lapsed.

The site lies outside of, but directly adjacent to Greatham’s Conservation Area which covers the west of the village.

The plans state the development will ‘not adversely impact on the Greatham Conservation Area or on the setting of the heritage assets of Greatham’.

Neighbouring properties have been contacted in regards to the plans, alongside local councillors for the area, and to date no objections have been received by the council.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0139.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service