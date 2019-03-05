Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry to attend Women's Banner Group event in Durham for International Women's Day

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has been announced as the guest speaker for an event in Durham marking International Women's Day.

Ms Thornberry will attend the Women's Banner Group (WBG) event at this Friday.

Laura Daly, WBG Chair, said: “The Women's Banner Group are thrilled to welcome Emily Thornberry as a guest speaker. Emily has been a great supporter of the Group and as an exceptional advocate for women's rights we are proud to have her as a special guest at this celebration."

The celebration event on Friday March 8 will also feature the premiere of the new film ‘Of Whole Heart Cometh Hope’, which follows the WBG from the start of the project to last year’s Durham Miners' Gala.

The new documentary by Amber Films tells the story of the Women’s Banner Group (WBG), set up to celebrate the achievements of women.

Ms Daly said: “The film is a great way to mark all we achieved together, and we are looking forward to sharing it with everyone involved, and with the wider public.

The evening will also include further guest speakers and a licensed bar.

“We’re sure this will be an empowering and inspiring evening and we hope as many people as possible join us at Redhills to celebrate International Women’s Day.”

The screening will be held in the Pitman’s Parliament at Redhills, the home of the Durham Miners’ Association (DMA).

The DMA recently launched The Redhills Appeal to renew its historic home as a centre for education, culture, and heritage.

Ross Forbes, DMA Programme Director, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the WBG to Redhills to mark International Women’s Day, and are proud that we will help celebrate the immense contribution and achievements of the women or our communities and our movement.

“The event is in keeping with the aims of The Redhills Appeal – to return the miners’ hall to the people, and to provide our communities with a place of their own.”

After marching at last year’s Gala with a patchwork banner, the WBG are fundraising for a traditional painted silk banner to parade at this year’s Big Meeting, on Saturday July 13.

The event takes place at Redhills: Durham Miners Hall, Flass Street, Durham on Friday 8 March at 7pm. The evening will also include a Q&A with filmmakers and members of the WBG, guest speakers and a licensed bar.

The event is free, but voluntary donations would be welcome. Any money raised will be divided equally between the Women’s Banner Group and The Redhills Appeal.

To register for free tickets, go to buytickets.at/redhillsdurham

For more information about the Women’s Banner Group, email: womensbannergroup@gmail.com

For more information about Redhills, email admin@redhillsdurham.org, or call 0191 3868413.