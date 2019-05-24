‘She was handed a poisoned chalice when she came into the role’: Hartlepool Conservative leader treacts to PM Theresa May’s resignation

The Conservative Group leader in Hartlepool has sympathised with Prime Minister Theresa May following her resignation – and gave her backing to Boris Johnson or Dominic Raab to succeed her.

Coun Brenda Loynes, Conservative Party leader on Hartlepool Borough Council, said Theresa May was handed a ‘poisoned chalice’ when she came into her role as Prime Minister.

Coun Brenda Loynes

It comes as a tearful Prime Minister confirmed in a Downing Street press conference that she will stand down as Conservative Party leader on June 7.

Mrs May said she would continue to serve as PM while a Conservative leadership contest takes place, which is expected to begin the week starting 10 June.

Coun Loynes, who represents the Rural West ward on the council, said it was the right time for the Prime Minister to step down.

She said: “I like Theresa May, I think she’s a competent leader and I think she’s done her best.

“But I think it’s the right time to step down.

“She was handed a poisoned chalice when she came into the role and I think she’s done the best she could.”

Coun Loynes also gave her verdict on who she would like to see lead the Conservative Party next.

She said: “I would like to see Boris Johnson or Dominic Raab take over from her next. I think they would take the party forward.

“I would like to see a woman in charge but I think we need someone like Boris or Dominic in charge.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service