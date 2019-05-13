The circus in town or return of the king? What you said about Nigel Farage's visit to Hartlepool

The Brexit Party brought its European Election campaign to the North East over the weekend.

And leader Nigel Farage brought the operation for Hartlepool, with the politician hailing the town as an "iconic" Leave area.

More than 32,000 (69.6%) voters in Hartlepool voted for Brexit in the 2016 EU Referendum.

The Brexit Party made the visit ahead of a rally at Rainton Meadows Arena on Saturday, with a number of residents heading along to Hartlepool Marina to meet the man himself.

Speaking to the Mail, Mr Farage said "the sooner Brexit is done the better".

He urged Hartlepool voters to "stand up" on polling day - May 23 - and "tell our politicians they must not walk all over us".

Mr Farage poses for a picture in Hartlepool.

As he delivered his Brexit message to the town's residents, Mail readers got in touch on social media to share their views on the party.

Many shared their support for Mr Farage and the Brexit Party, which has more than 60 MEP candidates standing across the UK, while others criticised the leader's work for being "all mouth and no action".

Here is how you reacted on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Charles Maughan: "You won't see him in Hartlepool again after the election."

Nigel Farage visited Hartlepool at the weekend.

Ollie Cordrey: "Legend! Guaranteed winner of the election! Got my vote all day long."

Ian Griffiths: "Campaigning for The Brexit Party last weekend in Hartlepool it was obvious that no other party needs to waste time coming to Hartlepool."

Hazel Gorman: "Brill as ever Nigel well done to all vote Brexit Party May 23."

Chris Simmons: "The circus is in town with the chief clown."

Mr Farage and the Brexit Party held an event in the North East over the weekend.

Mike B W Lewis: "Someone voting for him please explain to me how [being] in the EU has directly made your life so bad, what has it done that it has effected you personally?"

David Longstaff: "He is a good political operator, that doesn't mean his policies are good."

Paul Tucker: "He’s got my vote this time Nigel let's finish it."

Adam Rollinson: "Return of the king."

Kathleen Foster: "All mouth and no action."

Tommy Dudley: "Nigel Farage is a brilliant political operator and even though I've just rejoined an irretrievably divided labour party, I'll be voting for a Brexit EU candidate."

Anthony Rose: "Love the bloke."