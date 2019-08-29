Sajid Javid

With new Chancellor Sajid Javid carrying out a public spending review, we asked whether you wanted to see extra investment in hospitals or the police.

Fifty-two per cent of people voted for a financial boost for the health service in our Facebook poll, while 48 per cent wanted to see law and order given priority.

But it was obvious from the comments on-line that people have had enough of cuts and want to see the Government ploughing more cash into public services.

Louise Fenwick said: “Why do we have to choose one, we are a wealthy country, one of the top five world wide? Where is all our wealth? Who actually is benefitting from it? Not us that's for sure”, while Katrina Roberts wrote: “We aren't a poor country. Why ask as if we can only afford to do one?” and Darren Sutheran said: “Both – there shouldn't need to be a choice.”

Anth Frain wanted to see the wealthiest members of society coughing up more: “How about not cutting tax for the wealthy and spending that £10bn on helping both?”, he said.

“This is a false choice and we shouldn’t be tricked into thinking we can only have one or by these lying Tory con artists!”

Anthony Kelly agreed: “Increase taxes for those earning above £85k, large business and give the relief to sme businesses and increase welfare which has been cut for the last 10 years.

“Have you seen how many people use food and baby banks in this town? And a great portion of them are in work.”

Chris Naylor wanted the Government to loose the controls on the public coffers: “Both, but hospitals are a priority by the fact that were ever increasing in population with our health service getting smaller,” while

Lynne Decosemo wanted the see more spent on both police and health ‘and education and fire service.’