Tory MPs, a Naval Commander and a disgraced Cabinet Minister: How Hartlepool has voted for in General Elections over the years

A rooftop view of Hartlepool town centre.

How did the Hartlepool public vote at the last General Election in 2017?

Mike Hill (21,969 votes) was elected as Labour MP for Hartlepool by a 7,650 margin from the Conservatives’ Carl Jackson (14,319 votes) with Ukip’s Philip Broughton third (4,801 votes) and Liberal Democrat Andy Hagon last (746 votes).

Mr Hill, previously a union representative, more than doubled his party’s majority in town after predecessor Iain Wright (14,076) triumphed in 2015 by 3,024 votes from Ukip’s Mr Broughton (11,052).

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visits the Heugh Battery Musuem at the Headland, in Hartlepool, on November 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In contrast to the 2017 count, eight candidates stood four years ago.

Have Labour always held Hartlepool?

No. Naval hero Commander John Kerans was Tory MP for the Hartlepools, as the seat was then called, from 1959-64.

Commander Kerans was a nationwide figure after masterminding the HMS Amethyst’s escape from the Yangtze River during the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Mike Hill, third right on the front row, celebrates with his supporters after winning the Hartlepool seat for Labour at the 2017 General Election.

His exploits earned him the Distinguished Service Order with Dam Busters film star Richard Todd portraying him in 1957 movie Yangtse Incident: The Story of HMS Amethyst.

After winning by just 182 votes, Commander Kerans decided against seeking re-election in 1964.

Labour’s Ted Leadbitter took the seat and held it for 28 years before colleague Peter Mandelson succeeded him in 1992.

He in turn was replaced by Mr Wright at a closely-fought by-election in 2004 in which the victor triumphed over the Lib Dems by 2,033 votes in a 14-candidate field.

Was John Kerans the town’s only non-Labour MP?

Again no. The towns of Hartlepool and West Hartlepool, as was, came under the stewardship of a succession of Conservatives, Unionist, Liberal Unionists and Liberal MPs during both the 19th and 20th centuries.

This ended when Dai Jones triumphed in 1945 as Labour returned to power nationally at the end of the Second World War.

Will Brexit be a factor in Hartlepool?

The Brexit Party locally is also the dominant force in a ruling Hartlepool Borough Council coalition of 10 Brexit and three Conservative councillors.

What other issues will potentially surface?

The future of the town’s hospital services is always a passionate topic

Residents also want more police on their streets amid repeated concerns that Cleveland Police is “Middlesbrough-centric”.