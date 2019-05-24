'Towns like Hartlepool deserve better': Hartlepool MP's reaction as Prime Minister gets set to resign

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill welcomed the Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to stand down .

The UK will have a new prime minister by the end of July as a tearful Theresa May was finally forced to set out the timetable for her exit from Number 10.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The Prime Minister will end her reign as Tory leader on June 7, paving the way for a potentially brutal contest to replace her.

The next prime minister is expected to be in Number 10 by the time the Commons rises for its summer recess and leadership contenders are already ramping up their efforts ahead of the official start of the contest.

In an emotional statement in Downing Street, with husband Philip and her closest aides watching on, Mrs May said it was in the "best interests of the country" for a new Prime Minister to lead efforts to deliver Brexit.

Her voice cracked as she said: "I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold - the second female prime minister but certainly not the last.

"I do so with no ill-will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill said: "I welcomed the Prime Minister's announced resignation.

"Ever since the Prime Minister agreed to a Brexit extension there have great divisions across the country and in Parliament, particularly in her own party, which has led to the unfortunate situation where we have held European elections which should never have taken place.

"She promised the country strong and stable leadership and we've never seen either. The country is in a worse state than it has ever been with food banks, record levels of poverty for people in and out of work, a crumbling NHS and record levels of serious crime.

"Towns like Hartlepool deserve better. It is time for the Tory Party to admit that they are not fit to be in Government and the first act of the new leader should be to call for a General Election."

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, Conservative, said: “It’s important whoever becomes the next leader of the Conservative Party believes in Brexit and delivers on the mandate secured by the 17.4 million people who voted to take back control.”