Vote: What's your biggest concern about Brexit with less than a year to go?

March 2019 seemed so far away when the referendum votes were counted in June 2016.

But now we've passed the "year until Brexit" milestone - and there just 359 days to go until the UK officially leaves the European Union. There's still a lot to do - but which of the key issues facing our nation as we prepare to exit the EU causes you to worry the most? Have you got friends and family overseas? Are you concerned about the NHS? Do you still having questions over what will happen with Northern Ireland? Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts.