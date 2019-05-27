'We've turned anger into hope' - Brexit Party hails victory in North East

Voters' anger has been turned into hope with wins for The Brexit Party, its first elected MEP has said.

The Brexit Party claimed two of the three seats up for grabs in the North East, with Brian Monteith and John Tennant elected to represent the region in the European Parliament.

The party took 240,056 votes in the region. Labour came second with 119,931 votes, and saw one of its two sitting MEPs, Jude Kirton-Darling, elected. Her colleague Paul Branned lost his seat to The Brexit Party.

Speaking after the results were announced at the regional count in Sunderland's Silksworth Tennis Hall, Mr Monteith said Nigel Farage's party had brought together a diverse group of candidates who were all passionate about taking the UK out of the EU.

"We have taken an anger millions feel over the betrayal of Brexit, and we have turned it into hope," he said.

"Our opponents have thrown many things at us, by attacking us and slandering us they have only insulted the people of the North East, who have higher standards than they do, and rallied to our cause to protect our existing industries from damaging EU laws, and develop new opportunities such as the Teesport free port we must leave by the new deadline of October 31."

Mr Monteith said the result of the referendum must now be honoured, with no more delays to Brexit.

"The current situation of political paralysis cannot continue, " he said.

"To restore public trust, Brexit Party MEPs will work to prepare the country to leave the EU with a clean break Brexit and honour the biggest democratic mandate in British history by the end of October."

Mr Monteith's colleage, Mr Tennant, added: "People have voted for The Brexit Party in their droves because Westminster has failed to deliver. That is the ultimate message."