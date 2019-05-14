What Hartlepool voters had to say about the Brexit Party as town councillor enters race to be MEP

As a senior Hartlepool councillor announces he is standing for the Brexit Party in the European elections, voters in the town have revealed what they think of the party's message ahead of polling day.

The reactions come just days after Brexit Party Leader, Nigel Farage, paid a visit to Hartlepool ahead of a rally held in the North East over the weekend.



Councillor John Tennant, who stands in Hartlepool's Jesmond ward for the Independent Union party, hopes to be elected as one of the region's three MEPs on May 23.

Backing the calls Mr Farage made at his recent appearance in the town, Coun Tennant spoke of his urge to "uphold the democracy" of the British people and deliver on Brexit, as voted on in 2016.

With little more than a week to go until the European elections take place, Mail readers have both shown their support and condemnation for Mr Farage's Brexit Party, with some criticising its lack of stance on other issues facing the country.

Others have hailed Mr Farage and his colleagues as the only party to deliver what they want.

Here is how you reacted to the story on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Noel Brant: "All I can say is Brexit means exit get on with it."

Steve Gibbon: "As far as I'm concerned there's only one party who will continue to push for Brexit and that's the Brexit Party."

Tom Kelly: "What are the policies on all the other important issues, or is he a one-trick pony?"

Hazel Gorman: "Vote Brexit Party May 23."

Paul Baggett: "How can people vote for a party who doesn't even stand for anything?"

Debbie Ann: "This guy will do well next week."

Julie Butler: "Getting my vote."

Terry Hanlon: "If we are leaving why do we need an MEP?"

Marie Duncan: "Brexit will get the most votes I think."

Carol Burton: "Anybody has got to be better than Labour or Conservatives, mind we shouldn’t have to vote because we should [have] left the EU by now."