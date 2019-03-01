What you said about Nigel Farage coming to Hartlepool as part of Brexit march

Voters in Hartlepool from all sides of the political spectrum have been having their say on Nigel Farage visiting the town.

The politician is leading a nationwide Brexit march to London later this month, and will visit both Hartlepool and Sunderland as part of this.

Beginning on Wearside on Saturday, March 16, the Leave Means Leave protest will arrive in Hartlepool on the same day, though the exact route between the two places is not yet known.

The march will end in London on March 29 - the day the United Kingdom is set to leave the EU.

In Hartlepool, 69.6% of voters backed Brexit at the EU Referendum in 2016.

On our social media pages, we asked you for your views on the event.

He will lead a Leave Means Leave protest. Picture: PA.

Many said that they would welcome Farage, "the man behind Brexit", with open arms, while others expressed their disappointment with his visit.

Here's how you reacted to the announcement on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

David Mincher: "Be glad to welcome Mr Farage to the town."

Georgina Hann: "Look forward to seeing you Nigel."

Clare Reynolds: "I’ll be there."

Carole Earl: "Thank God, I'll be out of town that day."

Gary Coussons: "He is still better than Corbyn."

Jonathan Oakley: "Hopefully right down the middle of the A19 would be perfect."

Ash Vyas: "Where the disaffect and poor are taken advantage of by a manipulative government. The shame."

Daniel Steetley: "Good, I'd like a word with him. Although he'll probably give himself a nosebleed coming this far north."

Stephen Picton: "Does he not know that all the Ukip councillors jumped ship."

Phil Stacey: "Good for Farage's publicity though and might help unite a few more just not those tied into the EU."

Malcolm Chapman: "I like him! The man behind Brexit! Should be in No. 10."