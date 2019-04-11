When is the deadline to register to vote by post in Hartlepool’s local elections next month

The deadline is fast approaching for people wanting to register to vote by post in the upcoming local elections.

People in Hartlepool will be voting to elect one councillor in each of the town’s wards in the local elections taking place on Thursday, May 2.

Anyone wanting to vote by post in the elections is required to register ahead of time.

Any applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes must reach the electoral registration officer at the Civic Centre by 5pm next Monday, April 15.

Forms can be found online at www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-postal-vote and then need to be delivered to the Civic Centre on Victoria Road.

People can apply for a postal vote for a single election, for a set time period, or permanently, and residents will have to change their postal vote if they move house or will be away from home in the run up to the election.

Council bosses advise when voting by post residents should complete the ballot paper in secret, complete the postal voting statement fully and return the ballot as quickly as possible.

Anyone wanting to vote by proxy at the election can find forms at www.gov.uk/government/collections/proxy-voting-application-forms and they must be returned to the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

Anyone wanting more information should contact the council Electoral Team by emailing elections@hartlepool.gov.uk, calling 01429 523088 or by visiting the Electoral Team at the Civic Centre during normal office hours for an informal chat.

Any forms delivered by post should be addressed to the Electoral Registration Officer, Civic Centre, Hartlepool, TS24 8AY.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service