'Who do you put in his place?' - Hartlepool Mail readers have their say on Boris Johnson's future

Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, was among those calling for the PM’s resignation, urging him to “do the decent thing” at PMQs on Wednesday, January 12.

Mr Johnson confirmed that he attended the gathering for around 25 minutes, believing it to be a work event.

It was reported by ITV News earlier this week that Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, emailed around 100 people an invitation to “socially-distanced drinks” on May 20, 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is thought that between 30 and 40 people attended.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with leading an inquiry into possible lockdown rule-breaking at Downing Street including this allegation, reports of a ‘cheese and wine’ garden party, a Christmas quiz and another festive gathering held in December 2020.

As Mr Johnson spoke on Wednesday, Hartlepool Mail readers had the say on the future of his job:

Frances Richmond: “If he is forced to resign, he only has himself to blame.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street For PMQs on January 12. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Becky Grant: “He should resign regardless of any party.”

Katherine Morrell: “If he took responsibility for once, people would respect him more.”

Jeni Hart: “A vote of no confidence in him and kicking him out would be much more appropriate. Resigning feels like an 'out' which will inevitably mean he benefits.”

Paul Lightowler: “The question should be … who do you put in his place?”

Paul Nedley: “As a leader, he's let his office down, he's let his people down, and he's let himself down (again).”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.