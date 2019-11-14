This is who will be able to vote for in the General Election in Hartlepool

Candidates have been confirmed for Hartlepool for the General Election on December 12. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

The deadline for submissions to stand in the poll on Thursday, December 12, was 4pm on Thursday, November 14.

In total there are five candidates for the constituency.

In alphabetical order they are:

Joe Bousfield (Independent)

Kevin Cranney (Socialist Labour Party)

Andy Hagon (Liberal Democrats)

Mike Hill (Labour)

Stefan Richard Houghton (Conservative)

Richard Tice (The Brexit Party).

The election was called after Parliament became deadlocked over Brexit.

Polls will open at 7am on voting day and close at 10pm. Hartlepool will have 57 polling stations across the town.

The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on Tuesday, November 26.

To apply to vote by post you must register before 5pm on 26 November if you live in England, Scotland or Wales.