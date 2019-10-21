Why Hartlepool MP Mike Hill supported delay to Brexit vote
Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has explained why he voted in favour of an amendment delaying a vote on the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal.
Mr Hill was among 322 MPs who voted for an amendment withholding approval of Boris Johnson’s deal until legislation to implement it is in place.
He says he was not convinced by the Prime Minister’s arguments during a special Saturday sitting of Parliament, especially around protection of workers’ rights.
Mr Hill said: “On Saturday I voted for the amendment proposed by Sir Oliver Letwin MP which means we have more time to discuss the Prime Minister’s deal and ensure that it is fit for purpose.
“I was not convinced by the Prime Minister’s argument. His deal is an attack on workers’ rights and its effect on the whole of the UK has not been properly examined.
“I remain committed to getting a deal through Parliament, but I will not accept a deal that takes rights away from working class people.”
Hartlepool voted by 69.6% to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum.
Mr Hill added: “The purpose of Brexit for many people in Hartlepool was to open new opportunities for the country and ordinary people. This deal denies them this and takes current rights away from them.
“I will be carefully considering how to use my vote in the week ahead.”