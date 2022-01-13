Why Hartlepool's MP is keeping quiet on Boris Johnson 'bring your own booze' gathering
Hartlepool's MP is waiting for the results of ongoing investigations before having her say on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apology over attending a "bring your own booze" event during lockdown in 2020.
Mr Johnson confirmed he attended the gathering in the Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020, for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff”, claiming he believed it to be a work event.
Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, was among those calling for the PM’s resignation, urging him to “do the decent thing” at PMQs on Wednesday, January 12, while many North East MPs have also had their say on the matter.
Following a request for her response, the office of Conservative Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has stated she does not wish to make any comment on the matter until the investigation into the issue has been concluded.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with leading the inquiry into possible lockdown rule-breaking at Downing Street.