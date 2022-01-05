Members of the town’s hackney carriage taxi trade have asked Hartlepool Borough Council to approve fare increases due to rising running costs and so they can make a decent living.

If approved, the cost of an average two mile journey in town would rise by 60p during the day and £1.40 on a night.

The council’s licensing committee is due to consider the proposed increases when it meets on Friday, January 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow taxis on Avenue Road, Hartlepool.

The increases are for Hartlepool’s yellow hackney cabs that use designated taxi ranks, and would not apply to private hire vehicles.

A report to the licensing committee states: “Members of the hackney carriage trade have submitted a request that hackney carriage tariffs be increased to reflect an increase in their running costs and to ensure they make a reasonable living.

“The proposed increase has been considered and approved by the Taxi Owners Working Group which is a small group of hackney carriage owners, elected by the trade.”

The report states that all 86 hackney carriage owners have been consulted with nine in favour, 27 against and the rest made no comment.

The meeting is due to be held at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

It is being proposed to shorten the distance before the meter increases by a further 20p, making each journey more expensive.

Currently, it costs £2.50 plus 30p for the first 160 metres between 9am and 5pm.

That is proposed to change to £2.50 plus 30p for the first 120 metres and then 20p for every 240 metres between 7am and 6pm.

It would result in a 60p increase for a two-mile journey.

Between 6pm and midnight it would cost £4.80 for the first mile and £2 per mile afterwards, equating to a two-mile journey increase of £1.40.

And from midnight to 7am the price would be £6 for the first mile and £2.60 afterwards, or a £2.80 increase for a two mile ride.

The report says drivers could charge less if they wished and Hartlepool would still have some of the cheapest tariffs in the country.

Friday’s meeting will take place at 1pm in the council chamber at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.