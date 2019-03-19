Work set to start to improve access to war memorial in Hartlepool

Work is set to start on a project to improve access to a Headland war memorial, especially for older residents and the disabled.

To make it easier to approach the ‘Triumphant Youth’ war memorial in Redheugh Gardens to lay wreaths and pay tribute, a paved path will be laid up to the front of the memorial through the existing grass surround and a similar path will be laid leading away from the memorial at one side.

The work – which is due to start next week and take two weeks to complete – is being carried out by Hartlepool Borough Council as part of its Neighbourhood Investment Programme. The contractor is Hartlepool firm Dawson Landscapes.

The improvements have been initiated by the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Allan Barclay in his role as the Council’s Armed Forces Champion, following requests from Armed Forces veterans.

Councillor Barclay said: “The existing grassed area around the memorial makes it difficult for people – especially older Armed Forces veterans and other less mobile residents – to go up to the memorial to lay wreaths and pay their personal tributes. The new path will make this so much easier for them.”

Mike Facchini, Chair of Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group, said: “We welcome the fact that this will give disabled veterans and other less mobile residents the opportunity to participate in remembrance services and private acts of homage at the memorial.”