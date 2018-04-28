Poolie clowns invade Tranmere as Hartlepool United fans dress up for final away game

If you were down at Hartlepool station this morning there would have been quite the sight!

Some early-morning clowns were waiting for their train to Merseyside as Hartlepool United prepare to take on Tranmere Rovers.

The final away game of the season is always a spectacle - with Pools fans choosing a different dress-up theme to take on.

Read more: Fancy dress parties for Hartlepool United fans



This year, the fans have gone for clowns.

So it's been baggy trousers, red noses and wigs at the ready as the fans get on their way and prepare for a (big) top day out!

Picture: Bernadette Malcolmson.

Previous years' themes have included Stormtroopers, Smufs and Where's Wally.

Dressing up for Pools v Tranmere.

Thumbs up for Pools!