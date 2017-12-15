Pools boss and wife play Santa for deserving Hartlepool children

Deserving children were given Christmas memories they will never forget thanks to a fantastic festive party thrown by the boss of Hartlepool United and his wife.

Craig and Danielle Harrison turned Father Christmas for 16 primary school youngsters from schools across the town.

The children had lots of fun playing games at the party.

The couple paid for presents and games for the lucky children and all the trappings of a festive party held at Victoria Park.

The Pools boss was keen to give something back to the local community so linked up with Hartlepool Virtual School at Hartlepool Borough Council.

Harrison said: “A couple of months ago we were starting our Christmas shopping for our five-year- old daughter, Ruby-Blu,” explained boss Harrison.

“It struck us just how lucky we are to be able to buy her most of what she wants for Christmas and we got talking about how we could try and make an impact on children in Hartlepool who might not be that fortunate.”

These youngsters loved meeting Santa at the party thrown by Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison and his wife Danielle

The party included fun games and competitions, a buffet lunch and even a visit from Santa Claus himself who came bearing a bag of gifts for each of the children.

“We bought them all presents such as slipper-socks, hats and gloves, selection boxes and games – and I think the sparkly unicorn pyjamas some of the girls were given went down particularly well,” added Harrison.

“I’m not going to lie, there were some pretty emotional moments but seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and how much fun they were having was a very humbling experience.”

Danielle, who dressed as the Fairy Godmother, is a children’s entertainer and dance instructor so led the games with the star-struck youngsters.

Craig Harrison enjoys a game of table football with one boy

Lucy Cumming, from Hartlepool Virtual School, added: “Hartlepool Virtual School would like to thank Craig and Danielle for organising and delivering such a memorable afternoon for our young children.

“The experience they were given will be life-changing for some of the children and without will be something they will remember for many years to come.”

Danielle Harrison entertains the children

Craig and Danielle Harrison spread some festive cheer for children at the party