Pools boss calls for ideas to mark passing of Neale Cooper

Hartlepool United are looking to their fans to find a way of marking the death of former Manager Neale Cooper.

Pools chief executive Mark Maguire was speaking after Cooper died after a fall at his home in Aberdeen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and died on Monday evening.

Cooper, 54, managed Pools during their most successful period in recent times, which ended in the club reaching the League One play-off final in 2005.

Read more: Former Pools players and staff pay tribute to Neale Cooper

He returned to the club for a short spell in 2011

The club have opened an on-line book of condolence.

Mr Maguire said; “On behalf of the club and myself our condolences go out to Neale’s family and friends.

“I came into the office and there were a number of heartbroken staff because he was a hugely popular character around the place. Some of the stories had people in tears one minute and giggles the next.”

He added: “Neale was clearly and incredible character who had a significant interest on Hartlepool United Football Club.

Related content: Hartlepool United open book of condolence to former boss Neale Cooper following tragic death

“The message to fans, to everyone on social media and beyond is that we will be open to anything in terms of the best way to commemorate Neale, his time at Hartlepool United, and him as a man.

“It is hugely important we are guided by the family. We must take some time to find out what their wishes and we must show them support in what is a very difficult time.

“We are open to anything, but we will be respectful of the family’s wishes.”