Pools fan's crowdfunding bid to save club tops £9,000

A Pools fan's bid to raise £200,000 to save Hartlepool United has raised more than £9,000 in one day.

Football fans from around the country have been coming to the club's aid by supporting an appeal to save it from administration.

Pools fan Rachel Cartwright launched a crowdfunding appeal online after becoming increasingly worried at the club’s plight.

The total stood at £9,289 as of this morning.

It is understood the club needs to raise £200,000 by January 25 to pay players’ and staff wages and keep the administrators out.

And it is not just Pools fans that are digging deep. Fans of clubs all over the country have donated.

Rachel told the Mail: “Pools have been a massive part of my life since I was very young and it hurts me to think of life without Hartlepool United in it.

“I had seen a few people suggest setting up a donation page and I just thought go for it I’ve got nothing to lose.

“I just want to appeal to everyone out there whether your a Hartlepool United fan or not, this is our town’s club and we should be rallying together to keep it in existence.”

Fans of Middlesbrough, Leyton Orient, Gateshead, Brighton and Plymouth Argyle have all responded to the appeal.

John Miller, who donated £20, said: “I’m a Boro fan and I feel that we owe Hartlepool a favour in return for their help back in ‘86.”

Another football fan called Will said on the page: “Orient fan - we were in this situation last year. Wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

Dan Bell wrote: “Gateshead fan here - you helped us out massively in 2013, something I’ve never forgotten so now it’s time we returned a favour.”

Kirsty Farmer put: “Being a Brighton and Hove Albion supporter we know what it is like facing this.

“We have come back from the brink of non-existence to being a premier league club. We all need a club to support. Xx.”

Hartlepool fan Walter Jacques added: “Supported Pools from being a child and I am now 72 yrs old I sincerely hope and pray that Pools overcome this current situation.”

To donate to the appeal go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub