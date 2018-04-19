Pools fans invited to play their part in music video

Hartlepool United fans have the chance to be involved in a music video being made at Victoria Park this weekend.

Local band The Milgrams are recording a special cover of the Sham 69 hit If The Kids Are United.

The ska-punk-indie outfit will be collecting footage this before and during Saturday's game against Torquay United to use in the video to go with it.

The plan is to release the track, with all profits donated to Hartlepool United’s Community Sports Foundation.

Cameras will be around Victoria Park from 2pm, and the track will be played in the ground at 2.40pm, with fans encouraged to clap and sing along.