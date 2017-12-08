Pope calls for line in Lord's Prayer to be changed

Pope Francis has called for the wording of the Lord's Prayer to be changed, because it implies God "induces temptation".

The prayer, also known as Our Father, asks God to "lead us not into temptation".

But the religious leader told Italian broadcasters he believed the wording should be altered to better reflect that it is not God who leads humans to sin.

He told channel TV2000: "It is not a good translation because it speaks of a God who induces temptation."

He added: "I am the one who falls. It's not him pushing me into temptation to then see how I have fallen.

"A father doesn't do that, a father helps you to get up immediately. It's Satan who leads us into temptation, that's his department."

The 80-year-old also highlighted that the Catholic Church in France had already adapted the prayer, and uses the phrase "do not let us fall into temptation" instead.

The Lord's Prayer, which is memorised by millions of Christians across the world, appears in the Bible.