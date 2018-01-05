Popular Police Interceptors show returns to our TV screens

A crack North East police team is returning to our television screens next week.

A brand new series of Police Interceptors, featuring officers from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit (CDSOU), begins on Monday.

The Channel 5 programme, which regularly pulls in more than one million viewers per episode, follows officers as they deal with collisions, people in possession of weapons and using police dogs to search for suspects and drugs.

The CDSOU will feature in eight episodes, with a further series to follow later in the year.

Superintendent Darren Walton, head of the CDSOU, said: “Police Interceptors has been very well received by the public, especially young children, and we hope to continue building on this throughout the new series.

“The show gives the public an opportunity to see what officers deal with on a day-to-day basis in order to keep our communities safe.

“I’d like to thank those people who watch the programme for their support and we would hope that people continue to enjoy what they see in the upcoming series.”

* The new series of Police Interceptors starts on Monday at 8pm on Channel 5.