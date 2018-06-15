Post Office set to re-open after closure before Christmas

A village Post Office described as the “hub of the community” which closed suddenly just a few months ago is to re-open its doors under new management.

Greatham Post Office, in Woodbine Terrace, shut temporarily last December due to unforeseen circumstances, with many residents left devastated.

However, Hartlepool man Richard Griffiths, 37, and his wife Chiara, 38, are set to take over the site, which is now in the middle of a renovation costing thousands of pounds.

Once operational it will offer the same Post Office services as it did before.

“We’ve been trying to sort things out since about Christmas and to be honest it has been a difficult process,” said Richard.

“It shut unexpectedly and people in the village, especially the older people, rely on it to get things like pensions and send packages or parcels.

“Without a Post Office it kind of cuts them off from the rest of Hartlepool and leaves them a bit isolated.

“They were very worried when it closed because they said it was the hub of the community.”

Richard, who along with Chiara has son Brandon, 11, hopes to re-open fully on July 12.

“I’m trying to get the shop side open as soon as possible but on July 12 the Post Office side will be working because that’s when the systems go live,” said Richard, whose parents used to live in Greatham.

“In terms of the renovation, everything is getting done from floor to ceiling so it will look totally new.

“I wouldn’t like to say exactly how much it is costing, but it’s certainly a lot.

“The feedback we’ve had from people in the area has been excellent.

“We’re renovating the whole shop and people have been coming in to have a look and wish us all the best, which we really appreciate.

“It seems like everywhere we go at the minute people know who we are.”

Richard, who has been involved with town charity Miles for Men, added: “It’s a bit of a step into the unknown for both of us as we haven’t run a Post Office before but I’ve previously been a manager in the retail sector.

“I’m hoping that things will work out and we provide a good service for the people of the area.

“We’re really looking forward to opening.”

Town MP Mike Hill has also spoken of his delight at the news, saying: “I know the local community will join me in welcoming this good news as it is an essential service to the people of Greatham.”