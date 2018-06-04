Poster designs wanted to help protect workers’ wellbeing

People in Hartlepool and East Durham are being urged to help protect workers by taking part in a poster competition.

The contest is being run by the British Safety Council which, over the last 60 years, has been fighting to ensure that no-one should be injured or made ill at work by campaigning to make workplaces safer and healthier.

The organisation’s founder, James Tye, used posters to bring to the public’s attention the issues that stood in the way of health and safety.

At the time, laws to protect workers were inadequate and hundreds of people were being killed at work each year.

“Times have changed and Britain’s safety record is one of the best in the world,” said a council spokesperson.

“However, the changing nature of employment poses new risks to the health and wellbeing of employees.

“A move away from standard work practices, new technologies, long hours and an ageing workforce will dramatically change our working lives.

“The wellbeing of people, who will work with robots that don’t need rest or social interaction, is likely to be significantly affected.”

In view of these changes, the council is challenging workers, designers and students to visualise what wellbeing at work or in education means for them today.

The competition, entitled “Images of wellbeing”, offering a range of cash prizes, is opened to all entrants in two age groups: under 21-year-olds and for people aged 21 years and over.

Entries can be submitted by individuals or teams and can be a static or a moving poster in a digital format.

The entries should be accompanied by a 300-500-word statement which will explain the theme their design explores; how they would use the poster in the workplace; why they have chosen their message; who is the target of the message and where they would locate their poster.

The closing date for entries is Monday, September 3.

All shortlisted entries will be displayed at an exhibition in a central London venue and widely published online.

Matthew Holder, of the British Safety Council, said: “Today, workers face new risks to their health and wellbeing. We talk about a picture of health, let’s see what an image of wellbeing may be.

“Submissions that are abstract, text-based, colourful and mysterious are all welcome.

“Those entering the competition will have an opportunity to show their thinking on the subject and their experience of the latest technology to produce the work which will be both ground-breaking and inspirational.”