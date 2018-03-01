Power cuts and more disruption feared as amber weather warning for snow in North East extended into Friday

People in the North East are being warned to expect the extreme weather to continue as forecasters extend their amber warning into Friday.

The Met Office amber warning for snow and wind was previously only in place until tonight at 6pm, with a yellow warning in force for Friday.

The warning reads: "Frequent and often heavy snow showers are expected to continue through Thursday and overnight into Friday morning with further significant accumulations likely. Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.

"Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers. Some rural communities might be cut off for several days.

"Long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephone and mobile phone networks, could occur."