Power cuts and transport disruption possible as weather warnings issued for North East

Yellow weather warnings for wind and ice have been issued for the North East as the winter bites back.

The entire North East coast is expected to be battered by very strong northerly winds tomorrow between 8am and 9pm on Sunday.

Picture c/o The Met Office

The Met Office said short term power cuts were possible, and road, rail, air and ferry transport was likely to be hit by delays.

A weather warning for ice is also in place from 1am until 11am on Sunday, with an increased chance of accidents and injuries.

However, the ice warning is in place only for the very west of the region, excluding our area on the coast.

Tonight you can expect showers or longer spells of rain, perhaps turning wintry. The minimum temperature is forecast to be 0°C.

Rain and snow is also possible tomorrow along the North East coast, and the winds with gales will make it feel very cold.

The maximum temperature tomorrow is expected to be 5°C.

The outlook for the beginning of next week is for it to be cold by day, with sharp frosts overnight. It will be mainly dry and bright, although some wintry showers may occur. Winds will probably ease and become light.