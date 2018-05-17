Praise for church as it marks its 60th anniversary

A church which was created while services were held in peoples’ homes will celebrate its 60th year with a weekend of events.

Peterlee Memorial Methodist Church started out with gathering hosted in homes in the town before the chapel in Bede Way opened.

Her Majesty the Queen visits Peterlee Memorial Methodist Church in 1960.

This weekend, a host of events have been lined up to mark the milestone, with the community invited to join in the party.

Reverend Susan Richardson said: “Sixty years ago it opened and it was a church which existed before within a couple of houses and it gradually grew and became a church.

“A year after it opened the Queen came to visit the church as she came to the area and over the years, the church has been very involved in the community, from the U3A and other organisations, and for all sorts of things.

“It’s such a big part of the community and we have hosted a lot of baptisms, funerals and weddings and it would be lovely to see these people as well as regular members of the congregation as we celebrate our 60 years.

“We will be able to share with them just what we have achieved and God’s doing during the last 60 years.”

This weekend has been chosen as the focus of the anniversary events as it is Pentecostal Sunday.

Today multi-instrumentalist Simeon Wood will perform a concert from 7pm, with tickets £10 and under 16s free.

On Saturday at 6pm, a Songs of Praise service will be held, featuring hymns from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, followed by a faith supper.

Rev Susan Richardson of Peterlee Memorial Methodist Church - The church is planning a year of celebrations to mark the milestone, with a weekend of events planned specifically for next weekend (May 18-20).'Picture by Tom Banks

On Sunday, the congregation of St Cuthbert’s Church in the town have been invited to attend their neighbouring church for its service, as Peterlee Memorial Methodist Church did when it held its own celebrations recently.

Anyone who would like more details can contact Rev Richardson on (0191) 587 1098.