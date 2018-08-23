Praise for Hartlepool pupils on GCSE day

A Hartlepool headteacher has praised the work of students as they collect their GCSE results.

Fifty-six per cent of pupils at St Hild's Church of England School received five or more higher GCSE passes (grade 4+) including English and Maths, and there were 24 grade nine qualifications.

Grace Puenell who gained eight 9* GCSE at St Hild's Church of England School.

Headteacher Tracey Gibson said: "Our fantastic Class of 2018 can be very proud of their achievements - we certainly are.

"The pupils’ successes are particularly pleasing given the fact they have experienced significant changes both within their school and with the new, more rigorous specifications and examination system.

"Our pupils have managed these challenges in a mature and responsible manner with support from our amazing staff, Governors and parents and carers, and so it is especially pleasing to see the children experience success.

"St Hild’s Church of England School has worked hard to maintain standards. We are proud to be a fully-inclusive school, offering a broad and balanced curriculum to meet the needs of our pupils, and so are able to celebrate with all our children.

Rachael White (head girl) with her GCSE results at St Hild's Church of England School.

"There have been outstanding individual successes across the board, and we are thrilled that a significant number of pupils have gained the new Grade 9, which recognises the achievement of the top 2% of all pupils nationally.

"I would like to congratulate our pupils for their hard work and achievements and it is again a pleasure to see the vast majority happy in the knowledge that they have gained the grades they worked for, and can begin the next exciting phase in their education or training.

"At St Hild’s we certainly agree that hard work does pay off."

"Well done Year 11."

Leon Stabler reading her GCSE results at St Hild's Church of England School.

Ben Smith (left) and Ethan Parkinson with their GCSE results at St Hild's Church of England School.

Kaitlyn Bowron relaxes after she collected her GCSE results at St Hild's Church of England School.

Rena Martindale with her GCSE results at St Hild's Church of England School.