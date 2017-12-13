Pregnant woman among targets for snowball-throwing yobs in Hartlepool

A pregnant woman and an elderly man are among those to have been targeted by yobs throwing snowballs in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team reported the incidents on Monday evening.

Officers have now warned that those found to be throwing snowballs at others will be "dealt with an appropriate manner".

Officers are advising those who want to take part in snowballs fights to have them in the town's parks or play fields, away from other members of the public or busy roads.

No details for where the incidents occurred have yet been revealed.

A post on the team's Facebook page read: "Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team responded to a torrent of calls last night where groups of youths were throwing snowballs at cars, windows, buses and members of the public.

"At one point an elderly gentleman and a pregnant woman were targeted.

"Can we please ask anyone who wishes to have a snowball fight to please do so in one of the towns many parks, or play fields away from any members of the general public and vehicles.

"This dangerous anti social behaviour will not be tolerated and CCTV will be checked where applicable to try and identify any of the culprits from yesterday evening.

"Offenders will be dealt with in an appropriate manner."