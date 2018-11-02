Pregnant woman found after going missing in Hartlepool

A pregnant woman who was last seen in Hartlepool yesterday has now been found, police have confirmed.

Cleveland Police launched an urgent appeal for help to find Demi Leigh Iveson, 20, who was last seen in Hartlepool town centre at around lunchtime on Thursday.

The force said Demi was nine months pregnant and described her as being extremely vulnerable.

Police have now confirmed that she has been found.

A police spokeswoman said: "Missing Demi Leigh Iveson has been located.

"Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal!"