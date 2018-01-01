Pregnant woman robbed while walking in woods

A heavily pregnant woman was robbed as she was out walking in woods.

The victim, who is in her 40s, fell to the ground after a man approached her and snatched her black Ted Baker handbag containing a blue Ted Baker purse which had cash inside.

Suffered went to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, after experiencing pain in her back and so that she and her unborn child could be checked over.

She was later released.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information following the robbery which happened at around 2pm in woods adjacent to Ladgate Lane and High Street in Ormesby on Saturday, December 30.

The suspect is described as 6ft tall, very slim, wearing a black hooded top and baggy jogging bottoms. He ran off afterwards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Gareth Davies at Cleveland Police via the 101 number.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555111.