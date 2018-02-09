Pride for youngsters who pedalled their way to collect cash for hospice

A trio went the extra five miles to help raise funds to help a hospice care for its patients.

Brother and sister Tilly and Toby Parker were joined by their friend Kate Cameron as they completed a bike ride in memory of the siblings’ aunt Allison Hay, who died a year ago.

Tilly, nine, Toby, 12, and Kate, 11, cycled the five-mile route from Hartlepool Cricket Club to Hart Village and back during bitter conditions as part of a bigger team.

The children’s efforts raised £1,252, which has been pledged to Alice House Hospice.

After the team had crossed the finishing line, they all gathered for a party at the club.

Janice Forbes, the hospice’s community fundraiser said: “Toby, Tilly and Kate as well as their friends and supporters are great examples of what young people can do for their community.

“They raised a fantastic amount of money in memory of Allison and I have no doubt that she would be very proud.”

Toby and Tilly’s mother Rachel Parker said: “We’re all really proud of them, they planned everything themselves and we are amazed with how much they have raised.”

Support of hospice care is something that runs in the family as Toby and Tilly’s grandfather Jim Ainslie is also a trustee of the Wells Avenue hospice.

It provides care to hundreds of adults across Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

People who access its services can be living with a variety of illnesses including cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, motor neurone disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.

Each is given a care package to meet their needs.

It will cost the hospice £3.2 million to continue to provide its services for the next year.

It receives 15% of its funding from the Government, but the remainder must be raised through fundraising.

Anyone who would like to organise their own fundraiser or learn more about how to support Alice House, can contact Janice on jforbes@alicehousehospice.co.uk or (01429) 855536.