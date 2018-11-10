Prime Minister pays tribute to former Hartlepool barman who was last soldier killed on day of First World War Armistice

A wreath has been placed on the final resting place of a First World War hero believed to have been a barman in Hartlepool.
George Edwin Ellison was the last soldier killed in the Great War before peace was declared in 1918.
The 40-year-old, who was a father-of-one, served with the Royal Irish Lancers.
He was shot on the outskirts of the town of Mons in Belgium, just 90-minutes before the Armistice brought an end to the war.
Mr Ellison was from Leeds but it is undertsood he spent time as a barman in Hartlepool before he joined the army in 1902.
He is buried in the St Symphorien Military Cemetery near Mons, in a grave facing that of John Parr, who was the first British soldier killed in the First World War.
A wreath has been placed on his grave by Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of Armistice Day in a ceremony where she was joined by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.
The message read: “They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted ... We will remember them.”