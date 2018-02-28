Project helps Hartlepool pensioners compare the market and save hundreds

A project to help older people get the most out of new technology continues to go from strength to strength.

A workshop was held by Hartlepool community interest company Incontrol-able to help pensioners compare the market on heir tablet devices.

Experts from O2 in Middleton Grange shopping centre provided their know-how to help older people find the best deal from their energy suppliers.

They helped to identify possible savings totalling £1,000 in just a couple of hours in the workshop held at the Centre for Independent Living in Burbank Street.

It was the first of four new sessions to be held over the next year as part of Incontrol-able’s Project 65 initiative which loans tablets to older people and helps them to use them.

The project received funding for a second year from Northgate Public Services Community Fund.

Incontrol-able director Michael Slimings said: “The session gave people the knowledge of how to use websites to compare different utility providers.

“Two people found potential savings of £400 each and another of £200 so it was a good outcome.

“We are grateful to the O2 staff from Hartlepool for their support. Their technical gurus are really good and have that bit of knowledge that we haven’t got.”

People as old as 96 have been provided with tablets through the project which is also supported by Hartlepool Borough Council.

The next session focusing on online shopping will be held on May 17 at Seaton Social Club.

For more information call Incontrol-able on (01429) 401742.