Project to discover what young people want in Seaton?

Young people in Seaton Carew are to be quizzed about what services they would like to see for them.

A group of volunteers involving Seaton Councillor James Black are working together to learn if a new youth service for the ward is needed and wanted.

They have teamed up with two local youth organisations – InVolve Tees Valley CIC and Youth Focus North East – to drive the project forward.

On Wednesday they will be hitting the streets to chat to young people in a consultation afternoon.

Coun Black said young people of Seaton have been without their own youth club since the closure and demolition of the community centre on Elizabeth Way several years ago to make way for housing.

He said: “People my age want us to have a youth centre but do the kids want one?

“This is about people telling us what they want and if they want it.

“Do people want a centre where they can chill out and relax and meet their friends or do they want more focussed group work like sports lessons?”

Coun Black added it is hoped the project will also lead to a reduction in youth anti social behaviour which Seaton has recently experienced.

On Wednesday afternoon, InVolve Tees Valley will be bringing their double decker youth bus to Seaton Front.

It will be parked up outside Seaton bus station between 3pm to 6pm and young people are invited to hop on board and speak with youth volunteers.

There will be free hot chocolate to all young people who take part.

At the same time workers from Youth Focus North East and a number of local volunteers will speak to young people and families along the sea front to find out exactly what they want and how it could be delivered.

Coun Black added: “I would like to think we will have a good response and a number of ideas.

“It is about providing a service for the future of Seaton.”

People can also find out more and get involved via the Facebook page Seaton Carew Youthy.