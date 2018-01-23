Project to save Hartlepool £1m on cost of living gets underway

Hartlepool residents are invited to attend the first of a series of events as part of a project to help save people £1 million.

The first in a series of Food and Fuel Fairs comes to the Belle Vue Centre, Kendal Road, on Monday, January 29.

It is part of Hartlepool’s £1,000,000 Challenge being spearheaded by Hartlepool Action Lab – an organisation made up of representatives from a host of local community groups and statutory bodies.

The aim of the challenge is to put £1m into residents’ pockets by the end of the year.

A project spokesman said: “The Food and Fuel Fair will bring resources, support and information into the community, to support and empower people to reduce the cost of living and increase income.”

The event takes place from 2pm–5pm.

Members of the Action Lab team will be on hand to support people to find out if they can save money on their weekly food shopping by using online shopping websites.

Cooking workshops will be held to show how to feed a family of four for a fiver at breakfast, lunch and tea.

The team will also be able to help people to find out if they could save money on their fuel bills by switching providers, and also see if they are eligible for home energy efficiency measures, such as funding for insulation or boilers.

Visitors can also take advantage of bulk buying on household essentials and free sanitary products will be available, as part of a FreePeriod campaign.

The spokesman added: “Anyone can attend for free, and we will put a bite to eat on.

“There’s no need to register, just turn up.”

Anyone with any questions can contact organisers on hartlepoolactionlab@gmail.com or by calling 07976 763656.

The £1,000,000 Challenge, which is being supported by the Joseph Rowntree Trust, was launched at Hartlepool College of Further Education in November.

Richard Sorton, Hartlepool Action Lab’s partnerships manager (communities), said: “The £1,000,000 Challenge is the product of a lot of hard work, planning and collaboration by people who want to make Hartlepool a better, more affordable place to live.”

It emerged from conversations with 200 people in town over the summer.