Project to save Hartlepool families £1m to hold series of events

A project which is bidding to save Hartlepool families £1million this year is set to be stepped up.

A series of food and fuel fairs are set to be held to give residents another chance to learn about ways to bring down their bills.

Advice will be given on how to reduce energy, water, food and credit costs, and how to potentially increase income from welfare benefits.

Organisations including Hartlepool Borough Council, Hartlepower, Npower, Hartlepool Water, Tees Credit Union and West View Advice and Resource Centre will be represented at the events to answer questions.

A project spokesman for the Hartlepool’s £1million Challenge said: “Our food and fuel fairs have so far proven very popular, with residents across the town learning about ways to reduce the cost of living and increase their income.

“By hosting regular events over the next few months, we hope that residents and families who may have been unable to attend the fairs previously will have the opportunity to come along and see how many pounds they could put back into their pockets.”

The next event is on Thursday, May 17 between 11am and 2pm at Belle View Centre. Jutland Road Community Centre will host the next one exactly two weeks later between the same times. Another will be held on Monday, June 11 between 2pm and 5pm at St Luke’s Church. There will be further events between 10am and 2pm on Monday, June 25, Wednesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 25 at Eldon Grove School, Burbank Community Centre and Kilmarnock Road Centre respectively.