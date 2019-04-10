Promotions at Hartlepool law firm

Hartlepool’s Tilly Bailey & Irvine Law Firm has promoted two of its staff members as it continues its growth and development plans for 2019.

Andrew Beattie has been promoted to partner, while Wendy Beacom becomes head of the Private Family Law department.

Andrew, who is originally from a Durham farming family, worked in the City for a number of years at one of the country’s largest commercial property firms before joining Tilly Bailey & Irvine.

He specialises in commercial property work and has been involved in a number of large commercial developments both locally and nationally.

“Tilly Bailey & Irvine is a great firm to work at with a fantastic local and national client base,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing to develop and expand our commercial property and agricultural property departments.”

Having practised in family law for more than 25 years, Wendy Beacom has significant expertise in the resolution of financial matters arising from divorce: “It is an exciting time for the firm, and I’m sure that its predecessors would be proud of where we are right now, as the largest full service legal practice in Teesside,” she said.

Managing partner Carolyn Tilly commented: “Our experienced team has developed a thriving Private Family department and, going forward, the department will focus on developing new business and growth.”