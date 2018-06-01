Proposal for 138 new homes to go before planning committee

Almost 140 new homes could be created in a community should planners give the green light.

Sustainably Green Regeneration Ltd has applied to Durham County Council to build 138 houses and a health centre on land south of Three Ways, Hurworth Burn Road, in Trimdon Village.

The proposal document which has been submitted to the council reads: “This outline planning application seeks permission for the erection of up to 138 dwellings, the erection of a health centre and the provision of open space and associated infrastructure including the means of access, with all other matters reserved.

“An illustrative masterplan has been submitted, which sets out that the dwellings would be arranged around a series of cul-de-sacs taken off a main distributor road.

“It is indicated that there would be active frontages overlooking a central area of public open space where the health centre would be located.

“The masterplan sets out that a landscape buffer would be created to the eastern site boundary extending up to 20-30m in width incorporating areas of public opens space and features.

It added: “The main vehicular access to the site would be taken off Hurworth Burn Road with a protected right turn created within the carriageway, highway widening works would extend up to Horse Close Lane.

“A second vehicular access is proposed to be taken off Swainby Road, along with a pedestrian access.”

The report added that about 10% of the homes would be classed as “affordable”.

Planners have argued that: “To a degree the development would provide direct and indirect economic benefits within the locality and from further afield in the form of expenditure in the local economy.

However the report adds: “The development would result in less than substantial harm to Trimdon Conservation Area, by eroding the historic core of the village in conflict with Policy E18 of the SBLP (Sedgegield Borough Local Plan).

“However, it is recognised that there would be a limited degree of intervisibility between the site and the most sensitive parts of the conservation area.”

An outline planning application for part of the site for the erection of 112 dwellings was refused in 2006 due the development being beyond the settlement boundaries of Trimdon, impact on the conservation area and the level of screening provided to the east.

Plans for the proposal, which is recommended to be approved, are set to be heard at Durham County Council’s planning committee at 1pm on Tuesday at County Hall in Durham City.