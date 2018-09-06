Proposal for new civil engineering training academy in Hartlepool submitted to planners

Plans have been submitted to build a new civil engineering training academy in Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted by Hartlepool-based Seymour Civil Engineering Contractors to create the facility off Brenda Road in the town.

The site would feature two training buildings including classrooms, welfare facilities, storage containers and toilets if given the go-ahead by Hartlepool Council planning bosses.

However, Tees Archaeology has raised concerns over the ‘archaeological potential’ of the site and said there have been burials found in the vicinity.

The two-storey academy would aim to provide civil engineering training generally concerning health and safety, equipment use, and more.

A design statement from pre-construction coordinator Stuart Ormiston said they will be looking to partner with Hartlepool College at the proposed site.

It said: “The site itself is an undeveloped blank canvas and of sufficient size to give Seymour CEC Ltd the flexibility to develop a local academy and associated training area.

“We will initially setup and provide academy offices, classrooms, welfare area off Brenda Road.

“The wider site will become the training area, where light and heavy civil engineering training will be given to the industry alongside Hartlepool College who we are looking to partner with.”

The current industrial site has been left to grow wild with various small ponds, which the company will look to work around as the site is part of a conservation area.

The company said the site has ‘excellent surrounding transport networks’ which is ideal for the planned academy and it is also adjacent to a Hartlepool Borough Council salt depot.

A car park would also be created at the site with a combined total of 19 spaces offering room for cars, light goods vehicles, motorcycles, and bikes, with disabled spaces also on offer.

However a response from Rachel Grahame, from Tees Archaeology, warned although the exact locations are unknown, burials have been found in the area and developers would have to be aware if plans went ahead.

She said: “The site has been heavily disturbed since the 1950s, and overall the archaeological potential of the site is low.

“The developer should be aware of the fact there have been burials found in the vicinity, and should have a procedure in place in the unlikely event that they disturb human remains during the construction or operation of the academy.”

Seymour CEC Ltd is a privately owned company formed in 1978, which has progressively developed and expanded its activities from its Hartlepool base to establish itself as a leading civil engineering contractors in the North East.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service