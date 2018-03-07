Pub-goers 'disgusted' after thieves break in to snatch charity tins

This is the moment two thieves break into a pub to steal charity collection tins filled with coins by kindhearted drinkers.

Two men broke into The Causeway in Church Row between 5.15am and 6am on Sunday.

The thieves - one in front of the bar and one behind - make a search of the pub.

The pair, carrying what look like pillow cases, grabbed two tins used to collect coins and notes for the Great North Air Ambulance.

They also made a search of the bar, but failed to take anything else, besides knocking down a bottle of Jack Daniels as they tried to grab it from the optics.

Now landlady Thelma Adams has joined Cleveland Police in appealing for help to track down the yobs, with a sped up version of CCTV footage posted on its Facebook in a bid to trace the thieves.

Her team of staff and regulars have been left saddened by the theft of the tins.

The bar has a long history of fundraising for a host of charities, including the town's hospice, and has raised hundreds of pounds over the years by collecting drinkers' loose change.

Thelma said: "They shouldn't be breaking into anywhere in the first place, but we've supported charities for a long time.

"The customers are disgusted by what's happened and they've all been leaving comments on our Facebook page saying what they think of them, that they're scum.

"Everybody thinks they're sick, especially because they took the charity boxes.

"But for me, it just makes us more determined to raise more money."

Police estimate the tins contained between £40 and £100.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers believe that two males on bicycles were in the area around the time of the incident.

"Both were wearing dark clothing and they are believed to have headed in the direction of Stockton Road."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 38316, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.