Pub serves up more jobs as it reopens after revamp

New jobs have been created with more on the way after a pub chain revamped one of its venues.

The Merry Go Round in Holdforth Road has reopened after a six-figure refit by its owner Greene King.

The firm says four new positions as part of the refurbishment, with a recruitment drive under way to add to its team of bar and kitchen staff.

The company says customers will find a better choice of meals, including a carvery featuring three slow-cooked meats and eight seasonal vegetables.

A new menu has also been introduced, which is full of pub classics, such as hand-battered cod and chips, British beef and ale pie, and 28-day aged steaks served fresh from the grill.

Alongside the improved food offering, the Merry Go Round has also been revamped throughout.

The new-look pub, which also features a Wacky Warehouse, will maintain its traditional features and comfortable, homely atmosphere.

Cheryl McKinley, general manager at the pub, said: “The Merry Go Round has always been a popular destination for people in Hartlepool, so we’re pleased to be able to offer a new and improved food offering to our Hartlepool neighbours.

“The investment has been a real success, with great feedback on the new carvery, and pub menu and family-friendly pub atmosphere.

“We look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.”