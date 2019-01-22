Public meeting being held in Hartlepool to raise crime issues with police and council chiefs

People concerned about crime and policing in Hartlepool are encouraged to attend an event this week.

A drop-in meeting will take place on Wednesday night where residents can speak to Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger and Chief Inspector Nigel Burnell.

Darren Price outside Hartlepool Civic Centre

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher is also due to be there.

It is a follow up meeting to one held last summer with residents of Foggy Furze ward who have complained of a rise in crime recently, but is open to people from across the town.

Residents of the neighbourhood hit the national headlines after it was revealed they started carrying out their own patrols throughout the night to deter crooks due to a lack of police in the town.

Foggy Furze resident Darren Price said: “The meeting is open to the whole town. It is not just Foggy Furze getting it with crime, it is the whole area.

“Anyone who wants to come along can. It will be a good chance to speak to the crime commissioner and leader of the council.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher

“We know the police only have so much money to work with. We are not expecting miracles.

“The public in general just want to feel they are getting their money’s worth.”

Another Foggy Furze resident, taxi driver Stephen Picton, added: “The full town is concerned there’s a lack of police.

“I’m hoping that something comes out of it and we get more police in our wards.”

The meeting takes place on Wednesday night at the Belle Vue Social Club at 5.30pm-7pm.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “Police would always encourage members of the local community who may have issues to raise to attend and bring those issues to the attention of officers so that action can be taken.”