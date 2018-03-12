Pupils and staff take to the stage to perform hit show

School pupils took to the stage for a creative performance of a popular hit musical.

Pupils from St Hilds C of E school in Hartlepool performed Little Shop of Horrors to more than 1,000 people during a three day run.

St Hild's School Performance of the Little Shop of Horrors

It was the first school production for over five years and saw over 1,000 people were able to enjoy the show, which included matinee performances for over 400 local primary school children.

The show brought the whole school together and the cast consisted of both staff and pupils from Years 7, 8 and 9, which has led to the creation of new friendship groups.

Much to the amusement of the audience, there was a surprise appearance on stage from the headteacher, who appeared as a patient of the evil dentist!

The cast sang over 20 songs during the show at the King Oswy Drive school.

The props included a range of different sized plants, ranging from a hand size puppet to a 6ft monster, all with moving parts.

Catherine Nergaard, from the school, said: “I am absolutely proud and thrilled with every single pupil who was involved.

“They worked incredibly hard, overcame fears and worked together as one unit to achieve a truly magical performance.”

