Pupils help mark visitor centre’s special day

The station’s visitor centre opened its doors in 2013 and in March 2014 a class from Eldon Grove Academy helped mark the facility’s first birthday with a party.Pupils from the school made a return trip to the centre earlier this month, as it celebrated ten years since opening its doors.Louise Taylor, Visitor Centre co-ordinator, said: “We have had an amazing ten years here. We’ve welcomed almost 19,000 people through our doors, hosted school and community groups on visits and made the centre available for all types of special events. It has been wonderful over this time to be able to show off what the power station does and give those who are curious, a rare peek into the energy world. “It has been extra special for us to celebrate ten years of the visitor centre with friends from the same school that helped us mark one year. Although they’ve been back since then it does feel like we welcomed old friends back in!”But the pupils were not only there to mark ten years of the visitor centre, they were also there to celebrate more than 50 years of the Teesmouth Field Centre (TFC). The environmental charity, which exists to promote the biodiversity of wildlife at Teesmouth, has been operating since 1970 and for the past ten years has been based in the visitor centre.Ann Oxley, a Trustee of the TFC, said: “ When we realised that our Hartlepool Power Station hosts in the visitor centre were marking ten years, it seemed like a good idea to have a double celebration, especially as pupils from Eldon Grove Academy have been regular visitors to the Field Centre over the years. We have a lot to celebrate. We have been championing this unique landscape of industry and the Teesmouth National Nature Reserve over the years, with a team of staff and volunteers who have worked incredibly hard to lead educational and recreational group visits around the area. An event, with a special cake, is a great way to mark all this activity.”Pupils from Eldon Grove Academy were given cake and EDF goodies, by Station Director Mark Lees, to mark the occasion.